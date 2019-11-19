Since its premiere in 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk has been a platform for celebrities to share their personal stories. Past episodes of the Facebook Watch digital series have starred the Smith family, with other Hollywood A-listers such as Gabrielle Union, Ellen Pompeo, Ciara, and Jordyn Woods dropping by to chat with Pinkett Smith about literally everything. Now, the former Hawthorne actress is inviting T.I. to pull up a chair at the iconic red table to talk about his incendiary commentary regarding his daughter Deyjah’s sexual health.
Two weeks ago, the Atlanta rapper appeared on an episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast, shocking listeners by sharing that he insists on going to the gynecologist with his daughter Deyjah (who, at 18, is a legal adult) to make sure that "her hymen is still intact." The unprovoked admission started a wildfire across the internet, sparking a mostly thoughtful conversation about rape culture, misogyny, and helicopter parenting.
In light of the controversy, Pinkett Smith invited T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris to appear on an episode of the Red Table Talk. The episode promises to be intriguing; Pinkett Smith disclosed that they discussed the rapper's problematic comments as well as intimate details about his and Tiny's relationship. The couple hit a very public rough patch in 2017 due to T.I.'s infidelity, the drama almost costing them their marriage.
It will be interesting to find out how Tiny feels about her husband's behavior regarding their children. In addition to actually having a hymen herself, the Xscape singer also has two daughters, a 23-year-old named Zonnique and a super adorable toddler named Heiress — it wouldn't be a stretch to say that she has her own differing opinion, as a woman and mother, about her husband's comments.
Deyjah herself will not be present for the interview. After quietly liking some tweets criticizing her father's actions, and even unfollowing her family on social media, the teenager has since deactivated her social accounts. Before doing so, she thanked her followers for their support and encouragement.
T.I. and Tiny's episode of Red Table Talk will be available for streaming on Monday November 25.
