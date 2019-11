Since its premiere in 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk has been a platform for celebrities to share their personal stories. Past episodes of the Facebook Watch digital series have starred the Smith family, with other Hollywood A-listers such as Gabrielle Union, Ellen Pompeo, Ciara, and Jordyn Woods dropping by to chat with Pinkett Smith about literally everything. Now, the former Hawthorne actress is inviting T.I. to pull up a chair at the iconic red table to talk about his incendiary commentary regarding his daughter Deyjah’s sexual health.