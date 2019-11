What Happened To Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid’s Virtual Olive Branch?

It seemed like Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid were finally on track to becoming best friends (what? It happened in John Tucker Must Die), but a new development in their rumored feud has derailed that train, and Instagram may be to blame. After two long years of ignoring (and low-key throwing shade ) each other on social media, Gomez extended an olive branch to the supermodel by following her on Instagram and even leaving a compliment under one of Hadid’s pictures.