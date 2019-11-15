Chrissy Teigen’s Attempt To Scare John Legend On Ellen Went Predictably Awry

John Legend may be an EGOT-winner as well People’s final pick for 2019's Sexiest Man Alive, but even his many accolades aren’t enough to keep his wife Chrissy Teigen from constantly teasing him. Teigen tried to pull a prank on her other half during a surprise appearance on The Ellen Show, but in true Chrissy fashion, the model and author’s plan didn’t quite go exactly the way she expected it.
Legend spent the week filling in for Ellen DeGeneres as the guest host of The Ellen Show, so Teigen (and probably DeGeneres, Hollywood’s resident prankster) decided to celebrate her husband’s temporary gig with a bang. While the “Ordinary People” singer charmed the audience, Teigen exploded out of a nearby box, startling herself more than her intended target. “I swore,” Teigen bemoaned as the studio audience cheered. “I didn’t mean to swear, I’m so sorry! Should we do it again?”
After Legend helped his wife out of her cramped hiding place ("They made me barefoot. I'm honestly so tired."), she poked fun at his tendency not to pay attention to what's going on around him. She playfully teased that his oblivion would make it easier to step out on their relationship if she wanted.
Despite roasting him on the internet and even getting 2018's Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba, in on her roast fest, Teigen also took it upon herself to praise her husband for his sexy man status. Legend is quite proud of the honor, but he was nervous when he learned that he was being considered. "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure," the 10-time Grammy winner admitted to People. "Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title."
Legend beat out a group of very handsome men for the crown including This Is Us heartthrob Sterling K. Brown, friendly giant Jason Momoa, and Hollywood's new golden boy Henry Goulding.
