Chrissy Teigen’s Attempt To Scare John Legend On Ellen Went Predictably Awry

Despite roasting him on the internet and even getting 2018's Sexiest Man Alive , Idris Elba, in on her roast fest, Teigen also took it upon herself to praise her husband for his sexy man status. Legend is quite proud of the honor, but he was nervous when he learned that he was being considered. "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure," the 10-time Grammy winner admitted to People. "Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title."