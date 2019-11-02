Chrissy Teigen’s Favorite Thing This Week Is “Wine Drunk” John Legend Serenading Himself

The internet’s favorite couple, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, are back at it again, this time trolling each other in the form of a new video where Legend is seemingly drunk on wine and changing the lyrics to “All of Me” to be about allllllll about himself.
Teigen shared footage on Twitter of Legend singing a version of the song on his sauce while they were at Universal Studios on Halloween.
“John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night,” wrote Teigen. “The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND.”
The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary (they have been together for 13 years overall) and appear to still be very much in love. So much so that it sometimes annoys Teigen herself.
“There are some famous couples I look at and I’m like, ‘Ugh, we get it. Stop trying so hard, you’re so lame.’ I think people definitely think that about us but…that’s because I think of everything,” Teigen told Vanity Fair.
Indeed, despite Legend’s troll revision lyrics about only loving himself, he was still sentimental on their anniversary, writing, “I love you forever. Here's to many more beautiful nights,” in his Instagram caption.
