LASIK Should Be Banned, Claims Former FDA Advisor

LASIK stands for laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis, and an estimated 20 million Americans have had it to correct their vision issues, CBS notes. During the minimally invasive procedure, lasers are used to reshape a tiny part of the cornea . Many people who have it end up with 20/25 vision (or better), according to the Mayo Clinic. However, it comes with some side effects, such as dry eyes . And many people who’ve had the procedure need glasses for driving at night or reading as they age. In extreme but rare cases, patients will even lose their vision in a way that can’t be corrected, the FDA notes. Still, it's a popular procedure. Kylie Jenner reportedly even threw a party to celebrate getting the surgery.