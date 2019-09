Zak: The Bougie Doctor’s Office Making Eye Care Fancy AF

And it wasn’t just the eye doctor, it was his new holistic eye doctor’s office. It’s called Zak . As Vogue puts it, Zak is a startup that “wants to bring eye care to the forefront of wellness culture .” It’s a father-daughter operation, and its show runners are Kyly Zak Rabin and her father, optometrist Dr. Myles Zakheim. A visit to Zak, located on L.A.'s Fairfax Avenue, is not simply a visit to the eye doctor; it’s an experience. A journey upon which you receive complimentary carrot juice. “It comes in a biodegradable cup,” Rabin tells me. “ Carrots provide vitamin A , which, as we know, is good for eyes. It’s a nice way to engage with customers and have a conversation about their health over fresh carrot juice.” As they say, the devil is in the details, and this particular one made me want to sell my soul to L.A. and Zak eyewear. You can also feast your eyes on custom Clare V. wallpaper in one of the exam rooms. These all might sound like superficial facets to business, but there's more to it than the shiny accolades that catch the eye first.