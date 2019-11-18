Spotify’s Black Friday Deal Is Better Than Expected

You don’t have to wake up at the crack of dawn to reap the benefits of tech deals on Black Friday. Some of the biggest savings you can score right from your phone. This year, Spotify has a great deal for music and podcast fans who want to stream songs into the New Year.
If you switched from Spotify to Apple Music or one of the many other music streamers, now may be as good a time as any to hop back onto the Spotify bandwagon. For just $9.99, you can have three months of Spotify Premium, provided that you are a person who previously used the service, but have not been on Spotify Premium for the past 30 days.
Advertisement
Typically, Spotify Premium costs $9.99 per month, which means you’re spending the equivalent of one month on the service to get three times the streaming access. It’s a great deal if you cut out the service in order to save some money, as it’s just $3.33 a month for all the music you crave — less than a coffee from Starbucks.
This three-month deal lasts from November 18 to December 31, which means that you could gift three months of the service for the holidays this year. Start making a mental note of which of your music-loving friends got on your “nice” list this year — and which is most likely to build you a great playlist for your thoughtfulness in the future.
As good as this Spotify Premium deal is, it doesn’t quite beat 2018’s epic Cyber Monday offer, which was just 99 cents for three months of the service. Still, less than $10 for all the music you want seems more than fair. Earlier this year, Spotify also offered free Hulu with its premium subscription.
If you haven’t used Spotify Premium before, you’re in luck: The music service has an even better deal for you. Spotify offers three months of the service completely free for any user who has not signed up in the past for the service.
Sign up and get streaming (all the way! Hey!).
Advertisement