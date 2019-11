According to NBC News , prosecutors initially recommended a 15-month sentence for Toby MacFarlane, 56. In June, MacFarlane pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after he allegedly paid out $450,000 in bribes to scammers. In exchange for their help, MacFarlane’s two children were accepted to the University of Southern California as star sports recruits. His daughter graduated from the school in 2018 without ever having played soccer, and his son withdrew after being admitted without ever playing basketball.