Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty To Latest Charge, Still Faces Prison Time

While Felicity Huffman's prison sentence has come and gone, the proceedings around the other actress charged in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin, are still going.
Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to fraudulently get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California. The two previously pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and honest services mail fraud. Earlier this month, another charge — this one Federal Program Bribery — hit Loughlin and Giannulli, and both have once again pleaded not guilty, according to ABC News.
The new bribery charge is only applicable to defendants who pleaded not guilty to their initial indictments, and carries the threat of more prison time should they be convicted. Loughlin has been resolute in her innocence, in spite of a guilty plea by Rick Singer, the man running the scheme, to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice.
While this court battle rages, the daughters who are the subject of Loughlin's scandal continue to publicly live their lives, with Bella recently celebrating her 21st birthday. As for Olivia, her YouTube vlogging career has stalled, but it's all about TikTok now anyway.
