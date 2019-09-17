Bella Giannulli didn't let the most recent developments in the college admissions scandal ruin her 21st birthday. The eldest daughter of Lori Loughlin, who has been charged alongside husband Mossimo Giannulli for allegedly paying $500,000 to get daughters Bella Rose and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California as false crew recruits, posted photos in honor of her birthday that included lounging in grass, by a pool, and near mountains.
"Thank you for the love," she captioned the handful of pictures, which also included a throwback photo of her as a young girl.
Her post comes after Felicity Huffman, another mother charged in the scandal (this time for paying at least $15,000 for her daughter to unknowingly cheat on her SATs), pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 days in jail. Loughlin, on the other hand, pleaded not guilty, and her charges are much more significant, meaning a presumably harsher fate awaits if she is unable to prove her innocence.
"If [Loughlin]’s found guilty, she will go to jail; that is clear,” a source told People. “And if another deal is offered to her, which I don’t think it will be, she will go to jail. Her only chance of avoiding jail is to beat these charges.”
However, the Giannulli daughters have made it clear they don't care what the public thinks. Youngest daughter Olivia recently returned from her Instagram hiatus to post a picture of herself giving the camera the middle finger and tagged a number of media outlets, but deleted it on Tuesday. Bella's only comment appears to be a coded one, posting "it’s cool to be nice!" as a caption on a photo back in August.
Lori Loughlin's next court appearance is not publicly known.
