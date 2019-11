New York City was quite a different place in the 1980s from the sanitized version we know now. Crime was high, due in part to crack cocaine's spread, and unemployment was twice today's rate . In this turbulent atmosphere, Linda Fairstein, chief of New York County's Sex Crimes Prosecution Unit, was poised to be something of a hero as she prosecuted the so-called "Preppy Murder" of 1986. But this also is the very same Linda Fairstein who pushed for the conviction of the Central Park Five just a few years later.