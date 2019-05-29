Where Is Trisha Meili, The "Central Park Jogger," Now?

Meili also found happiness. She met her husband, Jim Schwartz, through a set-up in 1995. "A woman I had gone to college with knew him. I told her, 'Do me a favor, don’t tell him my history. That’s my story and I want to be able to tell it if I want to,'” Meili told the New York Times. Meili and Schwartz married in 1996 and reside in Connecticut.