Arraigned on second-degree murder charges. Chambers’ case went to trial, where his lawyer, Jack Litman, according to Good Housekeeping, concocted a defense strategy that made Levin look promiscuous and lacking in character. He said she kept a sex diary and argued that her sexual history was admissible as part of the trial, and the newspapers lapped it up, with headlines like “ How Jennifer Courted Death ” in the New York Daily News. Chambers, who was granted release on bail during the trial, further angered the public when a videotape of him twisting off the head of a Barbie doll and saying, “Oops, I think I killed her” was surfaced during the trial. The jury was deadlocked for nine days in deliberations, and ultimately, Chambers struck a deal with prosecutors, per the New York Times, for a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first degree and 15 years in prison.