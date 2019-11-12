Harry Styles Is Too Social Media-Shy For SNL

When Harry Styles gets on social media, it's to deliver important screeds like this one about International Women's Day, but the One-Direction-member-turned-solo-artist mostly keeps things offline. Now that he's hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend, however, that's gonna need to change. But our sweet jumpsuit-wearing crooner won't go down without a fight. The sketch show posted a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter in which they attempt to get Styles to give their social media following a little tease of what's to come, but instead, he literally flees the room.
"You're saying I'm here, at SNL, in 30 Rock," a voice behind the camera instructs at the beginning of the video.
"What's it for?" Styles asks, sporting a newsboy cap and striped shirt to complete his painterly ensemble.
"Social media," the voice responds, and no sooner is it out of her mouth than the 6-foot singer goes flying out of the room and into the hallway. That's it, that's the video, but fans thought it was worth every second.
Monday night with @Harry_Styles: Success ✅ pic.twitter.com/7naMJp2rL4— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2019
"I’M WHEEZING HE REALLY MADE A JOKE ABOUT HIS SECRETIVE ASS NEVER BEING ON SM I LOVE HIM SO MUCH," one replied.
While we may never get to know Styles through social media, the universe has gifted us other, arguably better windows into his life, like his conversations with Timothée Chalamet. The two interviewed each other last year for I-D Magazine.
"You have this idea of what being masculine is and as you grow up and experience more of the world, you become more comfortable with who you are," Styles confided in the actor. "Today it’s easier to embrace masculinity in so many different things. I definitely find — through music, writing, talking with friends and being open — that some of the times when I feel most confident is when I’m allowing myself to be vulnerable. It’s something that I definitely try and do."
Justttttt not vulnerable on social media.
