Harry Styles Shares Stirring & Evocative Message On International Women's Day

It's International Women's Day, and I don't know about you, but I'm feeling celebrated. While Twitter is filled with voices sharing poignant messages about this important day, something about Harry Styles's really stuck out to me:
"Thank you to all the wonderful women of today, yesterday, and always. Happy International Women’s Day. H"
Styles tooks pains to ensure that it wasn't just women today that are being celebrated, but also, yesterday. And also? All the other times. Powerful.
Meanwhile, the silence from our other internet boyfriends —Timothee Chalamet, Noah Centineo, Dev Patel, John Boyega, Mahershala Ali, Shawn Mendes, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, Michael B Jordan, Chris Evans, Oscar Isaac, Rami Malek, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Antoni Porowski, Jake Gyllenhaal, Donald Glover , Armie Hammer, Richard Madden, Dylan Minnette, Asa Butterfield, Lucas Hedges, and Jude Law — is deafening.
(In all serious, please check out Refinery29's incredible International Women's Day content over here!)
