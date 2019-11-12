So, Am I Allowed To Share My Disney+ Login?

Before I can answer this question, I must give you a detailed rundown of all the songs and memes currently happening on TikTok. TikTok was invented — okay, now that the Disney+ executives have stopped reading, I can speak frankly: One of us, at some point in our lives, has shared one of our streaming passwords so a friend wouldn't have to go to work the next day having not seen the most recent episode of Westworld. Or, perhaps, your access to Netflix hinges entirely on your friend's ex's mom not realizing that her password has been passed through an entire friend group and is now your key to watching all of Friends before it moves to HBO Max next year. The introduction of all these streaming services has the benefit of giving us more content to consume, but it's also uncharted territory for the password-sharers among us. If you jumped on the Disney+ bandwagon now that it's finally launched, are your friends allowed to use your login?
Short answer: yes. According to Disney+'s subscriber agreement, "Up to four (4) concurrent streams are allowed for each Disney+ account at any time." You can also create up to seven user profiles.
While president of Disney Streaming Services Michael Paull hopes you would pay the $6.99 per month and use the platform responsibly, reserving the multiple streams for people in your household as it's intended, he is aware that people are going to share passwords and take advantage of the four-stream capability. Disney+ will facilitate it within reason, but it's not a free for all.
“We have created some technology that’s in the backend that we will use to understand behavior,” he explained at a Disney+ media preview, according to The Verge. “And when we see behavior that doesn’t make sense, we have mechanisms that we’ve put in place that will deal with it.”
So, if you need to be the Robin Hood of your friend group and share your password once or twice, a SWAT team isn't going to drop from the ceiling. But I can't guarantee that won't happen if your friend's ex's mom finally realizes what's been going on.
