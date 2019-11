So, Am I Allowed To Share My Disney+ Login?

Before I can answer this question, I must give you a detailed rundown of all the songs and memes currently happening on TikTok . TikTok was invented — okay, now that the Disney+ executives have stopped reading, I can speak frankly: One of us, at some point in our lives, has shared one of our streaming passwords so a friend wouldn't have to go to work the next day having not seen the most recent episode of Westworld. Or, perhaps, your access to Netflix hinges entirely on your friend's ex's mom not realizing that her password has been passed through an entire friend group and is now your key to watching all of Friends before it moves to HBO Max next year. The introduction of all these streaming services has the benefit of giving us more content to consume, but it's also uncharted territory for the password-sharers among us. If you jumped on the Disney+ bandwagon now that it's finally launched, are your friends allowed to use your login?