The Best Under-$150 Wardrobe Staples From Gap’s November Sale

Luckily, there is no need to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get a head start on shopping these staples because brands like Gap are already discounting hundreds of items at rates that are just too good to pass on. Not only is everything online and in stores up to 50% off, but there are also additional discounts on some of the best pieces in the shop. For example, if you're looking to keep things sustainable and warm, the brand new upcycled puffer is dropping from $168 to $150. Or, perhaps you want to update your sister's denim game with the gift of wide-leg pants this winter. All good, because the brand's button-front jeans are now 40% off.