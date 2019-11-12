Disney+ Is Here With Some Technical Difficulties — & Twitter Is Not Amused

Disney+ is officially here, and that means I am one step closer to the Lizzie McGuire reboot, a fact about which I could not be happier. But today's launch hasn't been without its issues. Reports of technical difficulties have been making the rounds on Twitter since the early morning — from log-in failure to problems accessing specific content.
The new streaming service from Disney has been long-anticipated for its relatively low cost (just $6.99 per month) and comprehensive library of Disney oldies as well as a ton of new original movies and series. This means a lot of people were pissed off when they were served the below Wreck-It Ralph message telling them to please try again later. According to Downdetector.com, there were over 8,000 reports by 9 a.m. this morning — for issues ranging from content not loading to blocked accounts. For now, there's a @DisneyPlusHelp customer service Twitter account working to help users on an individual basis.
Anybody else #DisneyPlus account not working? pic.twitter.com/PCqVcgrkI6— Carlemile.com (@Carlemile) November 12, 2019
When you are just trying to watch #DisneyPlus but you keep getting a connection error message. pic.twitter.com/fnTlrzVQIg— KSRebelBelle18 (@KSRebelBelle18) November 12, 2019
Disney has since also released a statement on the issue, citing demand for the service that exceeded expectations and assuring users that Disney is working to resolve it.
The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2019
So rest assured, you will be able to get your uninterrupted That's So Raven fix soon enough. And if you're looking to sign up for a subscription in the meantime, you can choose between a Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month or a solo Disney+ subscription for a free week-long trial followed by a $6.99/month charge. And if you're a Verizon customer, you can get a one-year Disney+ subscription for free.
Me after being excited to spend my day off watching Disney Plus, only to wake up to connection errors 😐#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/a4U8MOi3jR— DaxMichael (@DaxMichael685) November 12, 2019
