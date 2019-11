Jessica Alba Just Chopped Her Hair Into A Blunt Lob

Long hair has always been Jessica Alba's M.O. Whether it's styled with effortless beach-y bends or brushed into a deep side part with glossy, Hollywood-glam barrel curls, both her length and shade of golden brunette have stayed pretty constant in recent years. But now, the 38-year-old actress and Honest Beauty founder has taken a giant step out of her comfort zone, chopping a clean six inches off her hair, and showing off a polished lob that skims her collarbone.