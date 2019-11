While Shipka has never spoken publicly about her love life, telling Seventeen last November that "work is [her] number one priority right now," she is active on social media. Her friendships with 20-year-old Charlie Oldman and 26-year-old Christian Coppola have gotten fans arguing in comment sections about the possible romances. It was believed that Shipka was dating Oldman earlier this year, but a post from her birthday party all-but-confirms that her heart really lies with Coppola. A rep for Shipka did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.