Kiernan Shipka Celebrated Her Birthday With Her Rumored Boyfriend & Her TV Dad, Jon Hamm

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.
It's not a magic trick: Kiernan Shipka conjured everyone from Jon Hamm to B.J. Novak to (rumored boyfriend) Christian Coppola to (rumored ex-boyfriend) Charlie Oldman for her 20th birthday party over the weekend. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star posted a series of black-and-white photos on her Instagram on Sunday that featured several famous faces — and may have just confirmed a romance that fans have been speculating over.
While Shipka has never spoken publicly about her love life, telling Seventeen last November that "work is [her] number one priority right now," she is active on social media. Her friendships with 20-year-old Charlie Oldman and 26-year-old Christian Coppola have gotten fans arguing in comment sections about the possible romances. It was believed that Shipka was dating Oldman earlier this year, but a post from her birthday party all-but-confirms that her heart really lies with Coppola. A rep for Shipka did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
"i love you @ccopp," she captioned a picture of the two snuggling.
View this post on Instagram

i love you @ccopp

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

"@ccopp let’s fight hahahah," Oldman wrote, perhaps as a nod to all the dating rumors. Judging from this photo, there's certainly no bad blood.
View this post on Instagram

Choose your fighter Happy birthday kiki 💕

A post shared by Charlie Oldman (@charlieoldman) on

If you want things to get even more complicated, here's Shipka with her on-screen ex-boyfriend Ross Lynch, who plays Harvey on CAOS.
View this post on Instagram

kinkle & spellman in fine form!!!

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

And just for good measure, here she is with David Dobrik of YouTube fame.
View this post on Instagram

not done yet ;)

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

This complicated web of friendships kind of makes you yearn for simpler times, right? Don't worry, she has that covered too.
View this post on Instagram

Dad showed up!!!

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Imagining Mad Men actor Jon Hamm, who played Shipka's father on the long-running show, standing in a room that's swarming with 20-something influencers and content creators warms my heart. Don Draper discovering Instagram is a Mad Men reboot I'd definitely watch.
