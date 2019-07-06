Kiernan Shipka Isn't Saying This Is Her Boyfriend, But She's Dropping Kissy Faces On Insta

Kiernan Shipka may or may not be dating Christian Coppola, but she’s having a lot of fun watching us guess.
According to Shipka’s Instagram stories, she spent this past week in Rome at the Fendi fashion show. She hung out with fellow Netflix stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things, but her followers were most curious about Coppola, the 26-year-old filmmaker holding Shipka’s hand in a Thursday post. Shipka captioned the photo with “MY LOVE.”
The comments flew in, and Shipka replied to several. “Are they dating?” someone asked, and she responded with just three kissy faces. Another fan just wrote, “He is your boyfriend,” and Kiernan dropped a cheeky fire emoji. Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Shipka and Coppola for comment.
Although Coppola just made his debut on Shipka’s Instagram this week, a deep dive into his account shows that he and Shipka have been close since Shipka’s show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, premiered back in October. On October 26, he praised the cast and crew (and Shipka in particular) in a heartfelt post. “Had the pleasure of visiting this beautiful set over the summer and am still in awe of how hard this girl works. Shadowing her during overnight shoots and watching how dedicated she is to bringing this character to life was both exhilarating and refreshing, and it inspired me to work harder myself,” he wrote, before calling Shipka “the most deserving actress out there who also happens to be one of the most kind and compassionate people I’ve ever come across.”
Shipka responded with a slew of heart emojis. “THIS IS MAKING ME CRY,” she wrote back. “I love you.”
Kiernan in between takes of filming @sabrinanetflix premiering everywhere today. Had the pleasure of visiting this beautiful set over the summer and am still in awe of how hard this girl works. Shadowing her during overnight shoots and watching how dedicated she is to bringing this character to life was both exhilarating and refreshing, and it inspired me to work harder myself. Bravo Kiernan and bravo @netflix for giving this role to the most deserving actress out there who also happens to be one of the most kind and compassionate people I've ever come across (in Hollywood and real life as well). Without you there is no Sabrina.
So who is Coppola, exactly? Despite the name, he’s only a distant relative of the famed Coppola family. (“I’m not close enough to get invited to Thanksgiving dinner,” he previously told Variety. “I really see myself as my own entity.”) He’s directed three short films, one of which was an official Sabrina short for Netflix starring Shipka and her co-stars, Ross Lynch and Gavin Leatherwood. A look through his ‘gram shows he’s also close friends with the Sprouse brothers after directing Dylan in Daddy.
Had the pleasure of making this short film with my life partner @netflix and feel 10 times spookier for it. All shot on 16mm film! Directed by me DP: @willpolitan Producer: @kristaworby Featuring @kiernanshipka @ross_lynch @gavinleatherwood Hair/Makeup: @laurengottmakeup @kyleeheathhair Thank you @sabrinanetflix @idahariri
