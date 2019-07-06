Kiernan Shipka Isn't Saying This Is Her Boyfriend, But She's Dropping Kissy Faces On Insta

View this post on Instagram

Kiernan in between takes of filming @sabrinanetflix premiering everywhere today. Had the pleasure of visiting this beautiful set over the summer and am still in awe of how hard this girl works. Shadowing her during overnight shoots and watching how dedicated she is to bringing this character to life was both exhilarating and refreshing, and it inspired me to work harder myself. Bravo Kiernan and bravo @netflix for giving this role to the most deserving actress out there who also happens to be one of the most kind and compassionate people I've ever come across (in Hollywood and real life as well). Without you there is no Sabrina.