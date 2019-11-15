Get'cha head in the game, because there are a whole new set of High School Musical songs coming to play, re-play, and memorize. The Disney+ High School Musical series' soundtrack is filled with new takes on old songs as well as new original numbers that were not in the movies.
The official soundtrack will be 41 songs long, according to the Apple Music listing. Per Playbill, new tunes will available every week to coincide with the episodes being released. Fans can expect cast covers and instrumental versions of of HSM classics like "Start Of Something New," "Bop To The Top," "What I've Been Looking For," "Stick To The Status Quo," and more.
Some of the series' new original songs include numbers called "I Think I Kinda, You Know," "Wondering," "All I Want," and "Just A Moment." According to Playbill, Olivia Rodrigo, who plays Nini on the show, actually wrote "All I Want," and she co-wrote "Just a Moment" with Joshua Bassett, who plays Ricky.
The track list also hints at an exciting cameo, because Miss Jenn's (Kate Reinders) character sings a song called "Role of a Lifetime (feat. Lucas Grabeel)." Grabeel played Ryan Evans, Sharpay's (Ashley Tisdale) brother in the original films. According to TV Line, an OG cast member cameo is expected this season, so it could well be Grabeel.
In the meantime, here are all the songs fans will want to listen to on repeat from the series.