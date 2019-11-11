There is no doubt that Kris Jenner's children know their way around a trademark lawyer's office. If the Kardashian-Jenners aren't trademarking their children's names — for the record, all of Kim Kardashian West's, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's babies are trademarked, too — they are issuing cease and desist letters for the products they are trying to trademark. Remember Khloé's Good American versus Destiny Bleu debacle? So, we aren't surprised by rumors that Kylie Jenner issued a cease and desist letter to a business selling ‘rise and shine’ T-shirts took off over the weekend. But the reality star stands firmly against them and says that is not what happened.
Advertisement
On Sunday, Jenner tweeted “guys, please don’t believe everything you read. I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters.” She continued: “Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago.”
guys, please don’t believe everything you read. I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters. 🤦🏻♀️ Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago..— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 10, 2019
Over the weekend, celebrity gossip website Pop Crave tweeted an interview between the Gold Coast Bulletin and the person who runs Cased Clothing, a small clothing retailer. Apparently, the letter called for Cased Clothing to stop selling the shirts due to the potential trademark breach. “We still have a few left but don’t plan on selling them now. I would be really p**sed if we had $4000 worth of T-shirts here, but we only have about eight or so,” the owner of the business told the Australian publication anonymously.
.@KylieJenner has reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to a family business selling “Rise and Shine” T-shirts since 2017:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 10, 2019
“Unfortunately, we just don't have the money to fight something like that and she has enough cash to take us down. It's not worth it.” pic.twitter.com/iUxaexCs71
Last month, a video of Jenner singing “rise and shine” to her young daughter Stormi went viral, and soon after she filed a trademark application for the phrase. But as of Sunday night, Jenner says “there are no lawsuits, no cease and desist letters. Happy Sunday.”
Related Content:
Advertisement