There is no doubt that Kris Jenner's children know their way around a trademark lawyer's office. If the Kardashian-Jenners aren't trademarking their children's names — for the record, all of Kim Kardashian West's, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's babies are trademarked, too — they are issuing cease and desist letters for the products they are trying to trademark. Remember Khloé's Good American versus Destiny Bleu debacle ? So, we aren't surprised by rumors that Kylie Jenner issued a cease and desist letter to a business selling ‘rise and shine’ T-shirts took off over the weekend. But the reality star stands firmly against them and says that is not what happened.