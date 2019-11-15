There's a new set of students at East High now that it's been over a decade since the High School Musical characters graduated. The cast of the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series doesn't pick up right where the original movies left off. Instead, this cast is totally current for a Gen Z generation and is filled with up and coming young actors.
The premise of the series is that new drama teacher Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) wants to stage a rendition of High School Musical at the real East High where the movies were filmed. It's a very meta TV show with actors playing East High students playing characters from East High.
In the series' stage production of HSM, all of the new East High students have roles like Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), Troy (Zac Efron), Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale), and more. And not only do some of the new cast members mirror those roles, but some of them also mirror other characters outside of those roles. For example, the person cast as Taylor (Monique Coleman) in the show has a decidedly Sharpay "I'll do anything to win" mentality about her. If that all sounds confusing, don't worry. Get to know the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast below and in no time you'll find yourself being like, oh, yes, he's a total Troy.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you subscribe to something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.