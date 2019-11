In the series' stage production of HSM, all of the new East High students have roles like Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), Troy (Zac Efron), Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale), and more. And not only do some of the new cast members mirror those roles, but some of them also mirror other characters outside of those roles. For example, the person cast as Taylor (Monique Coleman) in the show has a decidedly Sharpay "I'll do anything to win" mentality about her. If that all sounds confusing, don't worry. Get to know the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast below and in no time you'll find yourself being like, oh, yes, he's a total Troy.