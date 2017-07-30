Sad day at East High today ?A rain storm has triggered a flash flood and it is estimated that they have 2-3 million dollars in damage already! Basement is completely flooded, here is the cafeteria and they are trying to save the famous basketball court as we speak! Fingers crossed for our iconic #easthighschool #wildcats #hsm

A post shared by KayCee Stroh (@kaycstroh) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:31am PDT