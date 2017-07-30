There was sad news for Wildcats everywhere last week. The real East High, where the beloved Disney Channel series was filmed suffered from an unexpected flash flood.
The high school, located in Salt Lake City, was damaged after heavy rains majorly flooded the school and homes surrounding it, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Tthe damages reportedly added up to $2 to $3 million dollars at East high alone. The school's entire basement ended up soaked with water, and there continues to be standing water in several of the classrooms — including the gym, where Zac Efron kept his head in the game and played basketball.
Advertisement
After the sad incident actress KayCee Stroh, who played Martha Cox, shared her condolences of what happened and gave fans an update on exactly what went down. "Here is the cafeteria and they are trying to save the famous basketball court as we speak," the star said on Instagram. "Fingers crossed for our iconic #easthighschool."
At this point, "they're still trying to get the water out before they can assess the final damage," East High spokesperson Yandary Zavala Chatwin told the Salt Lake Tribune. No matter what, the city and school are staying strong. She added that repairs should be done by the end of next month and shouldn't affect the upcoming school year.
That's great to hear, especially with the new High School Musical 4 in the works. Though not much has been revealed about what we can all expect from it, at least for now it's nice to know that if the team wanted, they can head back to the OG stomping grounds and shoot a few scenes. We're keeping our fingers crossed for that, too.
Sad day at East High today ?A rain storm has triggered a flash flood and it is estimated that they have 2-3 million dollars in damage already! Basement is completely flooded, here is the cafeteria and they are trying to save the famous basketball court as we speak! Fingers crossed for our iconic #easthighschool #wildcats #hsm
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement