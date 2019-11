“That’s great to get the brand alive and to face reality, but I also like the idea of the extravagance and boldness and uniqueness of the couture,” he explained. “Today, Valentino is streetwear and couture , and the two work together to create a new way of being.” According to Piccioli, modernity is about a high-low, present, and past, when it comes to both couture and streetwear. "All treated with the same sensibility, the same kind of daring and fantasy,” he continued.