Billie Lourd Pens Beautiful Essay About Her Mom, Princess Leia & The Legacy They Left Behind

In 2015, Lourd joined her mother on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens to take on her first acting role as Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix , a comrade in the Resistance. She later reprised the role in The Last Jedi. The precious time that the mother-daughter duo spent together on set was a brief but powerful reminder of Fisher’s cultural impact. “Watching the original Star Wars movies as a kid in my mom’s bed, I never imagined the lady in the TV would get older and get back in the TV,” writes Lourd. “And I definitely never imagined we would end up in the TV together. But that’s where we ended up.”