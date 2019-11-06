We'll get hyped for any beauty sale when it comes our way, but very rarely do we get the chance to be in the driver's seat when it comes to choosing what we get a discount on. One (very, very special) exception? Tarte Cosmetics's highly anticipated one-day sale, which is back — and just in time for holiday (self-) gifting season.
For today only, you can build a six-piece Tarte beauty bag with full-size products (which includes your choice of a cute AF makeup pouch) for just $63 – that's like snagging each one for $10.50. (FYI, six full-size products could easily run you $200+, so this is one steal of a deal for Tarte fans or people looking to try the brand for the first time.)
Advertisement
How exactly does it work? Step one is to choose the contents, selecting one product from the following six categories: foundation, face, eye, mascara, lip, body, and brushes. Next, you get to pick an adorable bag to hold all your goodies — styles this season include a super-chic glitter half-moon style, a rose gold sequin pouch, and a black-and-gold stitched version.
Oh, and if all of that weren't enough, this sale just got even better: For today only, you can also shop Tarte's iconic Shape Tape concealer at 25% off. (It's not eligible for inclusion in the build-your-own-bag promo.)
If you haven't already clicked out of this story to get your shop on, now's the time to do so — and remember, you only have through November 6 to take advantage of the makeup sale bonanza.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Content:
Advertisement