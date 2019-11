In a stroke of luck for us all, Everlane is having a 36-hour sale on its beloved cashmere sweaters, making this the perfect time to stock up. From Sunday, November 3 at 12 a.m. to Tuesday, November 5 at noon, both men’s and women’s cashmere styles will be available from $20 – $40 off. This means that all of Everlane’s most coveted styles will be available for $100, a shockingly low price for such high-quality cashmere. We’ve rounded up Everlane’s cashmere lineup to make it easy for you to pick your faves, as this is not a sale you’re going to want to skip!