Few things feel as luxurious as swathing oneself in cashmere sweaters during the cold season, so it’s no wonder that this highly coveted fabric often comes with a hefty price point. Cashmere devotees have recently flocked to Everlane for affordable options that would cost double elsewhere, snapping up soft essentials from turtlenecks to cardigans.
In a stroke of luck for us all, Everlane is having a 36-hour sale on its beloved cashmere sweaters, making this the perfect time to stock up. From Sunday, November 3 at 12 a.m. to Tuesday, November 5 at noon, both men’s and women’s cashmere styles will be available from $20 – $40 off. This means that all of Everlane’s most coveted styles will be available for $100, a shockingly low price for such high-quality cashmere. We’ve rounded up Everlane’s cashmere lineup to make it easy for you to pick your faves, as this is not a sale you’re going to want to skip!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.