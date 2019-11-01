Kristen Stewart Tells The Story Behind Her F-Bomb SNL Moment

Live TV comes with lots of challenges — just ask Kristen Stewart, who learned the hard way just how easy it is to slip an accidental f-bomb during her Saturday Night Live monologue.
In 2017, Stewart delivered an opening on the show that deliciously roasted Donald Trump for coming after her on Twitter in the wake of her high-profile breakup with Robert Pattinson. (He tweeted about their relationship 11 times, and now he’s the President!) She noted in her speech that Trump probably really hates her now that she’s hosting Saturday Night Live — one of his least favorite programs — and that she’s “like, so gay, dude.”
Advertisement
It was a near-perfect monologue, with no slip-ups to speak of...until it was Stewart’s turn to tell the audience to “stay tuned.”
“We’ve got a great show, and I totally care that I’m here because it’s the coolest fucking —” Stewart said, before cutting herself off, embarrassed.
Stewart is slated to host the show again this week, and in her interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she explained just how that f-bomb happened.
“I was feeling really present and in the moment. I didn’t blank...It was like the one time I stepped off the teleprompter, because it’s at the end. And anyway, I was like ‘I’m really excited’ but instead I said...not that,” Stewart told the host.
"I had been kinda stumbling through [Saturday Night Live] rehearsal because I was really self-conscious and embarrassed and I was like, 'I can't do this until it’s the moment and, you know, it's game on,'" she added. "A lot of that was cursing...They were like, 'You can’t do that on the show, cannot do that on the show' and uh, I did it on the show."
Stewart joked that she tried to reassure the people at Saturday Night Live that she would never curse on the air.
“Why would I ever...what do you think I am, I would never do that,” she joked to Fallon.
Fortunately, Stewart’s slip up didn’t cost her a second SNL gig...though NBC’s standards and practices team may be having quite the stressful weekend.
Check out Stewart's interview on The Tonight Show below.
Advertisement