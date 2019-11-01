A multi-hyphenate artist herself, the model-actress-singer-influencer has built a brand around unapologetic sexuality, self-acceptance and an enjoyment of foods that are traditionally avoided by the health-conscious among us. “In this underwear,” says Caroline, “I want [a woman] to feel like she has a sexy secret with herself — it always puts a bounce in my step when I know I have chic lingerie under my clothes.” One pair in particular speaks to the challenges of accepting her body in its natural state: “I am most proud of the busty boobs [motif] because I was able to turn something that I was insecure about into a celebrated part of who I am.”