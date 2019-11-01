During the Jazz Age, Kiki de Montparnasse was the alter ego of an artist and cabaret performer named Alice Prin, a muse to artists like Man Ray and Albert Modigliani during the 1920s and ’30s. (The former famously stylized her nude back after a violin in Le Violon D’Ingres, one of his most well-known photos.) Almost a century later, we know Kiki de Montparnasse as a lingerie company that, for the past 15 years, has been synonymous with a certain type of undergarment — lacy, a little dangerous, and fully empowering.
It makes sense, then; that Kiki (our lazy American nickname for the French mouthful) has teamed up with modern-day muse Caroline Vreeland on a capsule collection of undies, which launched yesterday exclusively on the luxury retail platform Farfetch. The mini-assortment consists of two underwear-drawer staples — a thong and a sheer bloomer — adorned with miniature insignias emblematic of Vreeland’s indulgent, bohemian lifestyle: red wine, pasta, lipstick, and cleavage.
A multi-hyphenate artist herself, the model-actress-singer-influencer has built a brand around unapologetic sexuality, self-acceptance and an enjoyment of foods that are traditionally avoided by the health-conscious among us. “In this underwear,” says Caroline, “I want [a woman] to feel like she has a sexy secret with herself — it always puts a bounce in my step when I know I have chic lingerie under my clothes.” One pair in particular speaks to the challenges of accepting her body in its natural state: “I am most proud of the busty boobs [motif] because I was able to turn something that I was insecure about into a celebrated part of who I am.”
