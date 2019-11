R.I.P., Peach: Facebook & Instagram Limit Sexual Emojis

Daniel Saynt, sex educator and Chief Conspirator at sex and cannabis members' club New Society for Wellness , says that these rules are in stark contrast to Facebook's record on regulating hate speech and harassment . "The new ban on 'explicit' emojis is just another nail in the coffin for sex speech on Facebook and Instagram," he tells Refinery29. "It's a disgusting attack on our freedom of expression from a platform that has recently chosen to cozy up with alt-right publishers, misogynists and conservative politicians. Hate speech is protected, while our ability to express our sexuality is restricted."