It's entirely possible that this incident went down not too long before H.E.R. — then known as Gabriella Wilson — made major waves as a 12-year-old musical prodigy on The Today Show. It was just about 10 years ago when she played a jaw-dropping cover of Alicia Keys' "No One" on the popular morning news show, which quickly drew accolades from the entertainment industry and almost certainly had a role in getting H.E.R. to where she is today.