The last major player of the show is Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), who goes viral after she publicly and epically drags an uninformed male protester at a coal mine. The video of her outburst garners more than one million views, and she is asked to come be filler on the Mitch-less morning show as the network attempts to highlight women’s voices. On air, she becomes Alex’s punching bag as the two exchange thinly-veiled insults about each other’s style of journalism and reporting. Bradley works for a conservative broadcast channel, but says she only wants to tell human stories. The two spar so subtly that only the producers on the set notice that they’re getting a rise out of each other, before they both manage to shut it down. Alex brushes off Bradley, showing her iciness, but the two clearly make an impression on each other. I wonder if they will ever meet again?! (Ha.)

