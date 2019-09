Why Did Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Have To Announce Matt Lauer's Firing?

Rose and Lauer, like so many other male TV personalities who have come under fire in recent weeks, have wielded their power publicly for decades. Why then, when they're ousted, are they allowed to retreat into the shadows, to deal with such accusations privately? The women who have gathered the courage to come forward have done so at potential great cost to themselves and their careers. The accused should at the very least be forced to confront these allegations themselves, rather than having female colleagues navigate their sorrow and confusion over the behavior of a colleague and friend, while supporting the survivors who have spoken out. Just look at the heat that Kathie Lee Gifford is currently taking on Twitter , after she called for forgiveness for Lauer . Were her comments tone deaf? Sure. But why are we directing our anger at her, rather than at Lauer himself? Could it be because she's talking about it on TV, and he isn't?