Warning: Spoilers for the end of Shameless season 9 are ahead.
Shameless is finally back November 10 for its tenth season, which means you're going to need to remember where all the characters on Shameless ended their season 9 arcs. Don't remember? Has it just been so long since your TV screen graced the streets of Chicago? We're just about to see the season premiere, so I'm sure someone in the Gallagher family would have some smart-mouthed lecture for you about now. I can just hear Ian now: What the hell were you doing that you couldn't catch up on last season? I was in jail and I’m all caught up!
Well, I'm not going to do that. Instead, we're going to remind you of all the shenanigans our main characters got in as Shameless season 9 drew to a close. From Lip (Jeremy Allen White) to Veronica (Shanola Hampton), and Fiona Gallagher (Emmy Rossum) herself, things changed big time last season.
Here's what you need to remember.