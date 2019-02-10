Fiona Gallagher has truly been the heart of the family since the first episode. Her hard-working manner has shown through time and again. She dropped out of high school at the age of 14 to basically become a full-time parent to her five siblings, when her drunk father and absent mother wouldn’t. She’s been a source of income, a shoulder to cry on, and the leader of her household for nine straight seasons. But the kids are all adults now for the most part, other than Liam, so it would only make sense that Emmy Rossum came to the conclusion that her time as Fiona was through — it makes sense for the character too. The Gallagher kids have learned their lessons on the show and won’t need her in the same capacity as they have in the past.