If you've ever shipped a pair of television characters, you know the pain of the one that got away, the agony of will-they-won't-they, and the struggle of the love interest who can’t seem to stay away, yet isn’t the type to commit. Shameless, not to be outdone, has a character that combines all of those traits and who remains a mystery, even all the way out here in Season 9. Enter Jimmy/Steve (Justin Chatwin), Fiona’s long-time on again, off again boyfriend. He became a series regular for a few seasons and has made a few appearances since. It’s been quiet on that front since season 5, but with Emmy Rossum's final episode approaching, will fans get to see a Jimmy/Steve and Fiona reunion on Shameless before the character takes her final bow? It's not entirely out of the question, but maybe don't put money on it