New Lawsuit Claims Juul Sold 1 Million Contaminated Vaping Pods

If you thought that the controversy surrounding vaping and e-cigarettes couldn’t get more complicated, buckle up. In a new lawsuit, a former executive from the company alleges that Juul Labs shipped out one million contaminated e-cig pods without informing customers or issuing a recall. This comes as the company is already in hot water as people are calling out vaping in general due to a rash of vaping-related deaths , illnesses, and “ lung injuries ” sweeping the nation.