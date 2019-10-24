The Original Lizzie McGuire Cast Is Back For The Reboot, But We Have One Question

Years after we bid farewell to Lizzie McGuire, some fan favorites are returning to the Disney+ reboot of her sitcom, per a new press release from the soon-to-launch streaming service. Star Hilary Duff will now be joined by the rest of the McGuire clan, played by Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas. Let the millennial shenanigans begin!
The original Lizzie McGuire ran on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, with Roman Holiday-esque feature film The Lizzie McGuire Movie hitting theaters in 2003. In both the TV series and film, Todd and Carradine played Lizzie’s mom and dad, respectively, while Thomas portrayed Lizzie’s evil, brilliant, and always pestering little brother Matt.
Advertisement
The onscreen family reunited for the first time in 15 years this week to read the pilot episode of the upcoming series, but right now it’s unclear in what capacity these characters will be involved in adult Lizzie’s life. She is, after all, no longer living in the suburbs where the action of the OG Lizzie McGuire took place. Instead, the series will pick up with Lizzie about to turn 30 in New York City, and seemingly going through some sort of crisis.
Though she has a seemingly “perfect” job working for a successful designer, her dream Brooklyn apartment, and an awesome boyfriend, not everything is as great as it seems in Lizzie’s life.
“With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood,” reads the release.
One question we still have: Where are Gordo and Miranda? In the original series, Lizzie’s guy pal/sometimes love interest Gordo was portrayed by Adam Lamberg, whose last known screen role was in 2008. Lalaine Vergara-Paras, who played Lizzie’s fashionable bestie, has worked on various web series and currently has a feature in post-production, according to IMDb. Unlike Lamberg, she did not appear in the Lizzie McGuire Movie.
Duff’s character will need friends as well as family populating her world, but we’ll have to wait and see if Lizzie is still close with her besties from middle school. If not...maybe she can hit them up on Facebook midseason? We’d love a check in.
Advertisement