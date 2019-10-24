This fall, the breakout manicure trend is the classic French manicure, but with a twist. Yes, the traditional format holds up — a long pale-pink nail with the tip emphasized — but that's really just the jumping-off point. Instead of making the stripe across the tip of the nail skinny and white, celebs like Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson have been sporting cool French modifications, like the thick 'deep French' and the 'straight-line French' painted in baby blue.
Clearly, the French remix is still going strong, according to Selena Gomez. In the wake of dropping new music, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer stepped out with a French manicure studded with rhinestones.
Admittedly, a rhinestone French manicure sounds over-the-top, but celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik made the studded French feel fresh and almost minimalist.
Bachik posted this close-up mani shot to Instagram, calling it a hybrid "Rhinestones meets French mani." He added that the manicure was featured in the official music video Gomez just dropped for her single 'Look At Her Now.'
The just-dropped breakup ballad taps into the pain of losing a first love, but learning from that experience and coming out stronger and empowered on the other side. The fresh bedazzled French is the perfect manicure to complement that sentiment because nothing says "I'm better off" quite like diamond-encrusted fingernails.
