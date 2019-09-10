The French Manicure Is Back, According To NYC’s Fashion Girls

The manicure trends seen on Fashion Week runways tend to go one of two ways: bare or bedazzled. While the former is a purposeful way to keep the focus on the clothes, the latter's allure is quickly quelled because, unless you're up for Swarovski-studded gel extensions, it's damn hard to pull off IRL. Luckily for those looking to cop the latest look ASAP, this season has been different.
This New York Fashion Week — a showcase of designer collections for spring/summer 2020 — has shown nail trends that are neither flesh-toned or 3D. In fact, it's a '90s throwback we know and love that's officially found its way back into vogue: the French manicure.
From cool-kid Kith streetwear to the romantic silhouettes showcased by Prabal Gurung and Christian Siriano, this season's biggest designers used the humble French tip as a subtle complement to the anticipated collections. Ahead, find the French-inspired manicure all the NYC models are wearing right now, plus the exact polishes that made them happen.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
