Khloé Kardashian Learned A Secret About Her Mom In Lamar Odom’s Tell-All

In a new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian has beef with mom Kris Jenner over secrets discovered in ex-husband Lamar Odom’s new autobiography Darkness to Light.
Kardashian and Odom were married in 2009, and separated in 2013 before officially divorcing three years later. Odom’s memoir details his years-long struggle with substance abuse, which includes a 2015 overdose at a Nevada brothel that nearly left him dead. In a recent episode from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, his ex-wife praised the prospect of Odom writing a book as “courageous.”
Now, however, Kardashian claims that there’s something in Odom’s book that surprised her — and it has to do with Jenner “lying” to her.
Jenner seemingly knows that she did something wrong in Kardashian’s eyes: “I have to do damage control,” the momager says in the clip.
“She literally thinks you're going to, like, come for her,” Scott Disick tells Kardashian, referring to Jenner.
“Guess what? I am,” responds Kardashian.
We don’t know yet what Kardashian is referring to, but Buzzfeed suspects it may have something to do with Odom “ambushing” Kardashian outside of a SoulCycle in 2015.
In Darkness to Light, Odom claims that Jenner “arranged” a meeting for him and Kardashian after her early-morning SoulCycle class, but when he attempted to greet Kardashian, the former couple was ambushed by paparazzi. Since the reality star didn’t know that Odom would be there, it allegedly surprised and angered her.
"There had been a sliver of hope for us to reconcile. I wanted to get back together. Kris knew this was my last chance...but I wasn't good for business,” Odom wrote. “Any chance I had left with Khloé exploded on the spot."
Though Odom praises the Kardashian clan in much of his book, it wasn’t the only time he accused Jenner of wanting to protect their image and “the Kardashian brand” above all else.
“[Kris] was the matriarch and guardian of a massive empire and the hundreds of millions of dollars it generated,” Odom wrote in the book, per The Daily Beast. “It was always about her brand. I was nothing to her.”
We don’t know if the SoulCycle accusation is what set Kardashian off, but we won’t have to wait very long to find out: A new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs this Sunday.
