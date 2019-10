Always Removes Female Symbol To Include Trans & Non-Binary Customers

Proctor & Gamble is standing by the decision — which they made in response to feedback, but which was not "forced." In a statement to Snopes , they said, “After hearing from many people, we recognized that not everyone who has a period and needs to use a pad, identifies as female. To ensure that anyone who needs to use a period product feels comfortable with Always, we’re adjusting our pad wrapper design as part of our next round of product changes. As a global brand, our design updates will be adapted by multiple markets at various dates beginning in January/February 2020.”