Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Arrive Via Private Jet For Their Possibly Haunted Wedding

The house has an interesting history: In 1956 it was sold to the Tinney family, who kept the home despite not keeping up with the massive property’s need for continuous refurbishment. In the ‘90s, it became the place to party in Newport, despite — or maybe because of — what People called a “derelict” appearance. Owners Donald and Harle Tinney rented it out for a massive “No Underwear” party in 1999, in which women were told to stand over a mirror to prove they met the dress code. The house was also used for ghost tours and murder mystery events.