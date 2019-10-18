Yet none of those suspicious behaviors — or Janet’s Bad Place-ish “Chillaxing” dye job and bloodthirsty demands to have Tahani (Jameela Jamil) punch someone in the face — are what tipped Team Cockroach off to Bad Janet’s subterfuge. Instead, that honor goes to the word “girl.” After pencil-pusher demon Glenn (Josh Siegal) shows up to reveal the Bad Place has an evil plan, he mysteriously explodes. When Janet feigns guilt for the death, Jason tells her, “Just know that I’m here for you, girl.” Janet says, “Thanks, Jason.” It’s a tripwire response for Jason, who knows Janet always responds “Not a girl” when she is referred to as a “girl.” Jason realizes this can’t be his Janet.