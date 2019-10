Although this full explanation helps us understand the Bad Janet twist, we should have known something was wrong with Janet long before “Demon, Spy.” In “A Girl From Arizona Part 2,” Janet gives terrible person Brent Norwalk (Ben Koldyke) a luxury SUV while the group is trying to punish him into realizing the error of his ways. It’s a move that undermines Team Cockroach’s plan in two ways: It confirms Brent’s delusions and infuriates Eleanor. Janet spends the rest of the episode turning the Good Place heroes against each other by laying out all the reasons Eleanor should be replaced as team leader. As pièce de démoniaque résistance, she breaks up with Jason, the loveliest boy in the afterlife. To add insult to injury, she also tells Jason that Blake Bortles, his favorite living human, was cut from his favorite football team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.