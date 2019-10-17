In the Oct. 10 episode, Meredith shared with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) some of the sample pitches she was going to send. It was clear that she wasn't afraid to get into the real issues with insurance. One of her ideas was, "The sicker you are, the richer we get," while another was, "If you die on our watch, we'll still bankrupt your family." The third idea she shared was, "You could be dead before your insurance kicks in." DeLuca quickly pointed out, "This is not gonna earn you any friends in the medical community," but Meredith was unconcerned. "Yes, well, the medical community and I are in a fight," she said.