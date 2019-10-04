For most people, insurance and hospitals go hand-in-hand, so it's wild that Grey's Anatomy is really only starting to really address the healthcare discrepancy in full. And while there's no denying that Meredith has the platform to bring attention to the issue, she also needs to take her time to research the matter before she just writes and publishes something on a whim. Judging by her shocked reaction to her boss saying she couldn't afford to take off work to go to the doctor, Meredith has a huge blind spot when it comes to the insurance and healthcare struggles of everyday Americans. Before she can create change, she must know what change is needed in the first place.