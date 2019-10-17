Kylie Jenner's infamous "realizing things" has been usurped. It appears the Lip Kit creator has a knack for unintentionally going viral, and this time it's thanks to a moment from her recent office tour YouTube video. About fifteen minutes in, Jenner takes viewers into baby Stormi's office bedroom and wakes her up by singing the words "rise and shine." Whatever way you just sang it in your head, it's not that way. Jenner's rendition is earnestly soulful and therefore has sparked so many memes on Twitter that even Ariana Grande noticed.
In case you missed her quick croon, this is what it sounded like:
And this is what people have been doing with it online:
testing out my custom kylie jenner rise and shine alarm ringtone pic.twitter.com/qrxyXTYe3T— K.S.C (@somvorna) October 15, 2019
Me ever since Kylie Jenner dropped her hit single “Rise and Shine” pic.twitter.com/eQWcKGzO8d— nat (@shitnattttsays) October 16, 2019
I added a choir to “Rise and Shine” by Kylie Jenner pic.twitter.com/3UcfGT120U— Suzy Jones (@SuzyJonesMusic) October 16, 2019
people: are u ok?— ً (@stupidboienergy) October 16, 2019
me: yeah i’m ok :)
my earphones:
rise and shine - kylie jenner
0:06 ━━━━━━❍── 0:08
↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺
volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100%
Even Jenner herself is in on the joke, referencing the viral moment in a recent Instagram post about her upcoming Kylie Skin products.
She also made it her Instagram bio.
But nothing is as exciting as finding out that Ariana Grande is also down to clown with "Rise And Shine" — all the way to the recording studio. The singer found time during the end of her European tour to cover the short song, and asked Jenner a very important question: Can she sample it?
NOT ARIANA DOING THE KYLIE SINGING SHSKSDHKDJDJD pic.twitter.com/ozTCyQ26XZ— isabella (@vminsrem) October 16, 2019
And Jenner was totally into it — on one condition: She has to be in the music video.
While we may have to wait for this internet dream to become an IRL reality, fans are already making their own versions.
I repeat: This actually could happen. The Kardashian-Jenner family is obsessed with Grande. Matriarch Kris Jenner appeared in the "Thank U, Next" music video, and Kourtney Kardashian just dressed up as Grande for Halloween.
Honestly, it's been 0.2 seconds since Grande released her last song, so we're already overdue for "Rise And Shine" — Ariana Grande feat. Kylie Jenner. "Thank U, Next" who?
