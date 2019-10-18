“When I was a student at Indian Springs, a classmate of mine died, and her death was devastating to the entire community.” In another reply, he added, “I understand the urge to find the historical facts that may be hidden inside of novels, and I’m not going to deny that Alaska is in many ways an autobiographical novel, but I ignored the facts whenever it suited me, and the story that resulted is truly imagined and I hope that it will be read that way.”