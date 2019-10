Hulu’s Looking for Alaska wasn’t filmed at Indian Springs School. But, according to IMDb , one of the filming locations for the show was Birmingham, Alabama. Fans of the book shouldn’t be disappointed, though. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Denny Love, who plays Chip “Colonel” Martin,” spoke about the set and Green’s thoughts on it since he visited it often. “When we even went to the campus for the first time, John Green said the campus we shot the show on looked more like his school did back then than his actual school does now after 15 years of renovations. Everything is there — we even got the swan.”